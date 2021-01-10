ADVERTISEMENT

A veteran Yoruba actress, Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi, her younger sister, and elder brother have all died in the space of 72 hours.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Orisabunmi’s death which came only months after the death of her ex-husband, Jimoh Aliu, better known as Aworo, who died on September 17, 2020.

Orishabunmi died late Tuesday night after a brief illness at the age of 60.

Three days after the death of the popular Yoruba actress, her younger sister, Janet Ademola, has reportedly passed on.

News of Ms Ademola’s death was broken on Saturday by Gbenga Onisola, her nephew, in an interview in the Punch.

Steve Onisola, Orisabunmi’s brother, also died on Thursday, barely 24hours after the popular actress’ death.

Onisola, who was the Technical Director of Kwara Falcons Basketball Club, Ilorin, passed on at age 71 after a brief illness.

Ademola, who was mourning her sister’s death, had in an interview described her as her best friend, a caring sister, and a mother with a rare heart of love.

News of Orishabunmi’s death sent shockwaves through the Yoruba movie industry and beyond on Tuesday. Celebrities and fans turned to social media to express an outpouring of grief for the beloved actress.

Bolaji Amusan, the National President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), expressed sadness over the death of the veteran Nollywood actress.

Amusan said Orisabunmi was an orator who would perfectly chant eloquently with her resounding sonorous voice, adding that the industry would surely miss her.

He said that the burial arrangement would be communicated soon.