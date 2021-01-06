ADVERTISEMENT

Bolaji Amusan, the National President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN)on Wednesday expressed sadness over the death of veteran Nollywood actress, Folake Aremu, popularly known as ‘Orishabunmi’.

Orishabunmi died late Tuesday night after a brief illness at the age of 60.

Premium Times had earlier reported that’s the Kwara born Thespian’s death is coming months after the death of her ex-husband, Jimoh Aliu, better known as Aworo, who died on September 17, 2020.

They were married for 36 years.

Mourning her demise, Mr Amusan, in a statement, said Orishabunmi’s demise was a big loss to the entertainment industry and Nollywood in particular.

” O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?

” It is so sad we lost a priceless jewel, a very rare gem in the Nigerian film industry, Chief Mrs Folakemi Aremu aka Orishabunmi to the cold hands of death last night.

” Though good people die every day yet not all of them affirm for us the goodness in humanity the way Orishabunmi did.

“She passed away leaving a legacy of positive experiences for anyone who took the time to know her.

” If oratory is the masterful art, the world will surely miss Orishabunmi for her talent,” he said.

Mr Amusan said Orishabunmi was an orator who would perfectly chant eloquently with her resounding sonorous voice, adding that the industry would surely miss her.

He said that the burial arrangement would be communicated soon.

(NAN)