Popular Fuji Musician, KWAM1, showed off his romantic side when he serenaded his wife, Titi, during a recent performance at a Lagos party.

The 63-year-old Fuji maestro and his beau earned the admiration of the party-goers as they were locked in a loving embrace for several minutes.

Clad in a royal purple lace fabric, Titi looked so smitten by her man’s actions and the cheers from the audience.

A socialite, Titi runs an upscale store, Alfathia Exclusive Fabrics, in Surulere, Lagos. She has three kids for KWAM 1, who is known to be a self-confessed polygamist.

Also a lawyer, she studied Business Law at Coventry University in the UK. Their relationship became official after she welcomed K1’s 38th child in the U.S. in 2013.

They were partners but she bore his name before they made it official in 2018.

During a recent interview, she gave some insight into what it is like to be married to a famous musician.

‘‘The first lesson in my marriage to him is obedience—I obey his instructions to the letter. He would tell me there are some places he doesn’t want to see me or that I should not attend certain events, I obey him because that’s the price to pay for marrying someone that is famous. That’s why we have stayed scandal-free all these years’’, she said.

