The drama never ended! It’s safe to say there has never been a year quite like 2020. In spite of the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown, controversies and messy scandals were not in short supply in Nigerian celebritydom.

From Tonto Dikeh’s numerous Instagram outbursts to Dbanj’s rape scandal, the year was quite chaotic for some Nigerian celebrities. Premium Times revisits 12 of the biggest Nigerian celebrity scandals of 2020.

1-Olakunle Churchill slams Tonto Dikeh with lawsuit

Olakunle Churchill slammed a N500 million lawsuit on his estranged wife, Tonto Dikeh, over her infamous May 2019 interview.

Tonto had revealed shocking details of her short-lived marriage to Churchill, a businessman, in a three-part YouTube series she posted in May 2019.

In the video series titled ‘The Evidence’, the actress made some provocative and indicting claims against her ex-husband. She said the claims were some of the reasons she quit the marriage, which produced a son, King Andre Churchill.

She also alleged that Churchill is into cyber fraud, popularly called Yahoo Yahoo. According to her, she found out he was a fraudster when she caught him clad in a red cloth, surrounded by red candles with a laptop placed on his lap.

Following the series of claims made in the viral videos, Churchill approached a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to seek legal redress against Tonto.

In the court papers obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the court summoned Tonto, warning that should she fail to appear in court 14 days from December 10, 2019, it may proceed therein with judgment even in the absence of the defendant (Tonto).

The 1st and 2nd claimants, Churchill and Big Church Foundation respectively, are claiming that “The series of malicious and fallacious allegations, assertions, and accusations through media campaigns and publications by Tonto Dikeh and her charity group was defamatory.”

2.Tonto Dikeh fought back

Tonto Dikeh, and her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle, were in the news all through February and March.

The couple trended on social media after Tonto alleged her ex-husband “and most men” are bisexuals.

Tonto’s statement prompted a response from Churchill who mocked her in return.

Tonto also dropped several ‘bombshells’ about her failed marriage.

This was while she was speaking about women “who end up marrying bisexual men without prior knowledge.” In the process, she revealed ‘shocking’ details about the sexuality of her son’s father and made other unprintable statements.

The actress revealed this in a series of subliminal Instagram messages while asking her female fans questions on getting married to bisexual men.

Churchill fought back. After being called a bisexual, Churchill mocked Tonto on his Instagram page.

3-Funke Akindele and JJC

In April, Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, and her husband, JJC Skillz, were arraigned in court for throwing a birthday party while a Covid-19 lockdown was still in place.

They pleaded guilty in court and were each fined N100,000.

The court also sentenced them to 14 days of community service.

It ruled that the couple “shall visit 10 important public places within Lagos State to educate the public on the consequences of non-compliance with the restriction order.”

Naira Marley, who was also present at the party, was told to report to the police criminal investigation department for questioning.

4-Naira Marley too

The Lagos police command also arraigned Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and his Manager, Seyi Awouga, for violating the interstate travel ban during the COVID-19 travel restriction.

On June 13, the controversial singer embarked on a non-essential journey from Lagos to Abuja and back to Lagos on the same date, through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja for a musical concert in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The concert was organised by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, and El’Carnival and was sponsored by Glenfiddich.

Naira Marley, who is not a stranger to controversies, was also indicted when he showed up at the party Funke Akindele organised in honour of her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, in April. The singer and his manager were arraigned on a one-count charge at the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Oshodi.

5-9ice’s apology video

In November, Award-winning singer, Abolore Akande, aka 9ice, appealed to fans to help beg his wife after a video of him fondling an unknown woman’s breast surfaced online.

In the video, which was shared by a popular gossip blog and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the talented singer could be seen cuddling an unknown lady from behind.

The blog also posted and later deleted a photo of the singer’s privates saying it was leaked by the mysterious lady.

9ice wedded his current wife, Sunkanmi, CEO of Lavish by Michelle Events, with whom he has a daughter in December 2019. It is his third marriage. The singer released the apology which he titled ‘Save a sinking vessel’ on Instagram on Saturday evening.

‘‘I have done something so shameful, so terrible that is costing me my family. That 9ice you see and like is because I have a wife, a background. I apologise for what I have done and I need you guys to help me beg my wife, I apologise for my wrongdoing. I have excelled in so many things and one area I have been failing in is my marriage. I want to save this marriage. I want this marriage to work, help me save my marriage for me. Sunkanmi please forgive me,’’ the 40-year-old singer said in the viral video.

Although the singer failed to mention the crime he committed in his video, his fans, who were aware of the leaked video, were divided in their reaction.

6-Alaafin wants me dead, wife alleged

Months after granting an Interview saying she not only loves her husband, the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, but worships him as a god, Queen Aanu alleged that he was threatening her life for walking out of the marriage. She made the claims on November 12.

The 23-year-old queen said this in a statement posted on her official Instagram account. She also tagged the police in her statement.

For months, rumours had been rife that Aanu and another young queen, Damilola, fled to Lagos because they wanted to be “free.”

It was the first time that the queen would be publicly confirming speculations that she had walked out of her marriage of barely five years. She said the monarch attempted kidnapping her but failed and added that she no longer wants to be in bondage.

The queen, who welcomed the monarch’s third set of twins in 2018, also said her life and that of her family were under threat.

7-Lil Frosh

The Nigerian record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), owned by popular musician, David Adeleke aka Davido, announced the termination of the contract with singer Sanni Goriola, aka Lil Frosh, over claims that he physically assaulted his girlfriend, Camille Gift.

Lil Frosh, who joined the DMW record label in October 2019 as a new artiste, was called out on social media for allegedly brutalising his girlfriend, Camille.

In the statement, the label wrote that they would not condone or take lightly issues of domestic violence which Lil Frosh was found guilty of, from their “internal investigations.”

8-Dino Melaye and Instagram model, Roman Goddess

A viral video of Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye, and curvy Instagram model, Roman Goddess, who paid him a visit in his hotel room found its way online in October.

In the video which was posted by the model on Snapchat, the politician could be seen pouring her a drink.

The model also referred to the politician as her “Uncle and Daddy” as she captioned the video with the words:

“I came to see my uncle. daddy Dino”.

Reacting to the video, the lawmaker blasted the model for using him to chase clout and he also told her that he is not her uncle. Roman Goddess would later apologise to the lawmaker on Instagram.

9-Femi Fani Kayode and wife’s messy separation

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, announced his separation from his ex-beauty queen wife, Precious Chikwendu, in September.

The couple, who are parents to four sons, including a set of two-year-old triplets, wedded in 2014.

A family source told PREMIUM TIMES that the marriage broke down irretrievably due to a health challenge that Ms Chikwendu had been trying to manage since they became a couple.

According to the source, the health issue posed a serious challenge and the couple later became estranged. Alongside other unprintable reasons, the source also claimed that they had countless disagreements over ‘‘unapproved outings.’’

The close family source said, ‘‘Snowwhite was fond of going out without Fani-Kayode’s permission and he could no longer tolerate it’.’

10-Baba Tee and Ex-wife slug it out on social media

Dupe Odulate, the ex-wife of a popular Yoruba actor, Baba Tee, called him out on social media.

The duo, who got engaged in 2015, called it quits and parted ways in 2019.

Taking to Instagram, Odulate opened a can of worms, warning the actor to stop jeopardising her current fiancé’s career.

Among other unprintable names, Odulate, who is now expecting her own child, said her ex-husband was sterile as a result of “low sperm count” and he refused to treat it while they were together.

She claimed that before it was discovered that he was the one with fertility issues, he called her barren until tests proved otherwise. She also threatened to release his infertility results online if he responds to her claims.

11-Tope Alabi’s daughter paternity scandal

In November, fans of gospel singer, Tope Alabi, were shocked when a certain Mayegun Olaoye claimed that he is the biological father of the singer’s daughter, Ayomiku. The controversy was totally unexpected.

While the singer and her husband, Soji, failed to respond to the claims, her 22-year-old daughter confirmed the reports.

She said that she was aware that Olaoye is her biological father but she does not reckon with him as the only father that she knows is Soji Alabi.

12-Dbanj’s rape scandal

June was a drama-filled month for Dbanj and his fans. A Nigerian model scout, Benjamin Ese, alleged that D’banj raped his friend on December 31, 2018, at Glee Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

After the accusation was made on June 3, the lady came out to reveal herself and give her account of her alleged encounter with D’banj.

She, thereafter, demanded a public apology from the entertainer through her lawyers.

On June 15, D’banj, through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, threatened to sue Ms Babatayo and demanded N100 million as compensation for falsely accusing him of rape.

In the letter signed by Mr Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria, and addressed to Ms Babatayo’s lawyers, the singer demanded that his accuser pays the sum within 48 hours or risk legal action.

In the same letter, the singer also demanded that a letter of apology and retraction of her statements be written by his accuser and published in four national dailies.

On June 23, Ms Babatayo released a statement through Stand To End Rape, where she narrated her ordeal since she went public with her accusation.

She also recounted her ordeal in the hands of the police when she was reportedly arrested and detained on June 16, based on a complaint by D’banj

13-KWAM 1, Alaafin’s wife deny alleged romantic affair

Back in April, Fuji music star, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, also known as KWAM 1, and Olori Ajoke, one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III, denied having an affair.

Olori Ajoke, a 2018 graduate of the University of Ibadan, is the youngest wife of the monarch.

The rumours of the alleged relationship between KWAM 1 and the monarch’s wife trended on social media for almost two weeks.

According to the reports, the young queen was sent packing from the palace over her alleged infidelity with the fuji star.

But Ms Ajoke denied the allegations in an Instagram live interview. She swore by all the Yoruba gods and the orishas of the Alaafin’s palace.

She asked the gods to punish her if she ever had any affair with Wasiu. She also accused gossip blogs who had published falsehood about her in the past as being behind the new allegations.

The Fuji icon also debunked the allegations for the first time in a statement by his media adviser, Kunle Rasheed, made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

14- Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike

In September, Rita Daniels, the mother of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, warned another Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, to halt plans to snatch her daughter’s billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a viral video shared on social media by Ada Nanka, Ms Daniels could be heard threatening to go spiritual on Ms Ike if she fails to leave her daughter’s husband alone.