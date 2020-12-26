Read Also No Content Available

Archaeologists in Pompeii have unearthed an intact counter from an ancient snack bar that dates back to the Roman city’s demise.

The snack bar, as it was described by the museum, was one of the oldest in Pompeii, the Parco Archeologico said Saturday.

“The opportunities to study this thermopolium are extraordinary because this is the first time an area of this type has been excavated in its entirety,” a museum representative said. A thermopolium is a Roman inn.

The counter had already been excavated in parts in 2019. While digging, experts also found food remains and the bones of people and animals who were buried by the volcanic eruption in the Gulf of Naples in southern Italy in ancient times.

Initial findings suggest the human remains are those of someone who was about 50 years old when disaster struck, and who was probably lying on a kind of bed at the time.

Other remains are still being examined, according to the representative.

Pompeii and the nearby city of Herculaneum were destroyed when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. Ash, mud and lava buried the settlements.

In the 18th century, the historic city was rediscovered. Since then, new discoveries have continually come to light. The excavation site is one of the most popular sites in Italy. (dpa/NAN)