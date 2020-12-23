ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Osuagwu is a Nollywood actor whose performance would almost certainly get you to laugh out loud. But the actor’s daughter says her father is a funnier person when he is with family members.

“(He’s) even funnier at home and in person than he appears on television,” Mr Osuagwu’s first daughter, Angel, told PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday.

She recently posted on Twitter a hilarious video of her dad and herself where Mr Osuagwu introduced her as his daughter.

“You see how beautiful she is, oh my God,” he said in the short clip, beaming with his characteristic smiles and acting hilarious as usual.

“Don’t ask for her number, don’t even try it, I will wound somebody,” he added, as he laughed off the joke.

Dad and daughter looked happy in the clip.

“He’s not quick to anger, he’s really chilled about things.

“He’s more like a role model to us. He guides us and makes sure we are happy, always. He inspires us to work hard, really hard so that we can be better and greater than him,” said Angel, who is a writer.

Angel said her dad’s hilarious role in movies is okay and “perfect” for her.

Mr Osuagwu, from Imo State, has starred in several hit movies, including He-Goat, where Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), another great Nigerian actor, is cast as a womaniser who is desperate for every widow in a local community.

Two other great actors, Chiwetalu Agu and Patience Ozokwo, also starred in the movie.