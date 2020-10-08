Nigerian entertainers, Folarin “Falz” Falana and Douglas “Runtown” Agu led a protest to call for the scrapping of the Nigerian Police’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Lagos on Thursday.

The protest that started from Lekki in Lagos had protesters bearing placards with inscriptions like “Enough is Enough”, “Protect us and not Kill us”, “We are all victims”, etc.

Falz, an actor, singer, and son of Nigerian lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, took to his twitter page to announce the beginning of the peaceful protest on Thursday morning.

He said, “No backing down. We move. The police are already there, waiting for us but we are not here to cause trouble. It is a peaceful protest. Coming through.”

Singer Runtown had initiated the idea of the protest on his Twitter page on October 4, after a social media campaign to end SARS went viral with Nigerians calling for the abolition of the police outfit.

Nigerians, especially the youth, have continued to lament the extra judicial killings, extortion, and other illegal activities carried out by the men of the squad.

The protest held after an earlier one, championed by controversial singer Naira Marley, was shelved following appeals by the police.

Runtown, who said the illegality had gone on for too long, called for a peaceful match against SARS.

Tiwa Savage, Rudeboy, Bolanle Ninalowo, PocoLee, Blacqbonez, Pamilerin, BBNaija Prince, and other celebrities also joined the protest.

See more photos from the protest…

