Netflix on Monday announced that three new Nigerian branded films and one original series, have been licenced to show on the platform.

The young adult drama series, ‘A far From Home’ is produced by Inkblot Productions.

It follows the story of ‘Ishaya’, a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family, whose dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the luxurious world of Nigeria’s one percent.

However, a huge secret threatens his newfound status and, ultimately, his family’s safety.

Created by Chinaza Onuzo and Dami Elebe, who serve as Executive Producer and head writer respectively, the 6-episode series will be directed by Chinaza, Tope Oshin and Niyi Akinmolayan.

Funke Akindele is will join as one of the lead characters with more details on casting to follow. Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola will also serve as executive producers.

“We look forward to partnering with the Inkblot team to bring this exciting young adult series to life, Ms Onuzo added, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Netflix team to tell the story of Nigerian youth on a global scale. We cannot wait to share with the world what it feels like to grow up in one of the most dynamic countries on the planet.”

Movies

The three movies include Òlòtūré which is the story of a young female journalist who goes undercover as a prostitute to expose a human trafficking syndicate. What she finds is a world of exploited women and ruthless violence.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, Òlòtūré is a film that is part of Netflix’s partnership with Mo Abudu and her production company, Ebonylife.

The title will launch globally on October 2, 2020; the trailer was released on Monday.

Òlòtūré is directed by Kenneth Gyang and the cast of this crime drama includes Sharon Ooja, Omowunmi Dada, Omoni Oboli, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Wofai Fada and more.

The second movie is Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’ which will also launch globally on November 6.

Citation is a coming-of-age story of ‘Moremi’, a bright young university student who forms a bond with her charismatic and well-connected professor who subsequently sexually harasses her.

The film follows Moremi’s quest for justice. Casting includes Jimmy Jean Louis, Gabriel Afolayan, Ini Edo, Joke Silva, Adjetey Anang and introduces newcomer Temi Otedola.

The third film, King of Boys II, is the sequel to director Kemi Adetiba’s 2018 crime thriller in which a businesswoman and crime boss is drawn into a power struggle that threatens all she holds dear.

The film, which launches globally in the first half of 2021, begins with Eniola Salami’s triumphant return (after a five-year exile) to her beloved Lagos City.

Not content with the prospect of a fresh start, she immediately resumes her quest to launder her underworld might into legitimate political power — this time aiming even higher than before.

The film features returning stars Sola Sobowale, Remilekun “Reminisce” Safaru, Tobechukwu “iLLBliss” Ejiofor, and Toni Tones, and adds Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Efa Iwara to the cast.

The new series and films, which are at different stages of production while others are ready to premiere, will join the growing slate of Nigerian content on the service.

These productions will debut to 193 million members in 190 countries around the world.

Ranging from a young adult series to crime drama and comedy films, the slate brings on the best of Nigerian storytelling.

