An online petition to remove from Netflix a movie that shows an 11-year-old girl and her friends dancing suggestively and making overtly sexual gestures has garnered nearly 400,000 signatures.

Cuties is a movie that centres around Aminata, 11, a Senegalese Muslim immigrant in Paris, France, who starts to rebel against her conservative family’s tradition and tries to overcome oppression, societal pressure, and patriarchy.

The petition on change.org describes the film as “disgusting as it sexualises an 11-year-old girl for the viewing pleasure of paedophiles and also negatively influences our children. There is no need for this kind of content in that age group, especially when sex trafficking and paedophilia are so rampant. There is no excuse, this is dangerous content.”

As of 11.45 a.m. Friday, 360,863 have signed the petition.

The movie, which began streaming on September 9, is a translated version of the movie by French filmmaker Maimouna Doucoure titled Mignonnes. It got the Jury Award for directing at the Sundance Film Festival.

#CancelNetflix trended worldwide on Thursday sending Netflix’s stock crashing by about 20 per cent.

Lauren Southern@Lauren_Southern wrote” Saying #Cuties isn’t paedophilic content because there’s a plot around the most shocking scene is like telling your partner you weren’t watching porn because it was actually just a cinematic tale of love and passion between the pizza man a step son and his mother in law.”

Robby Starbuck@robbystarbuck said “The 11 year old girls who were sexually exploited filming Cuties shot those scenes in front of a director, a DP, a gaffer, their parents, a choreographer, a MUA, a hair person, a camera assistant, a wardrobe person, extras and more. Not one adult protected them. #CancelNetflix.”

Netflix had earlier issued a statement defending the movie, saying it is a social commentary against the sexualisation of young children.

“It’s an award-winning film and the powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up – and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie,” a Netflix spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday.

HilesFiles@MichaelHiles wrote “About to end a decade long relationship with @netflix As a dad of an 11 y.o. daughter, this is so unacceptable. Their stubborn defence of it is what’s costing them another customer. No amount of paedophilia is acceptable. #CancelNetflix”.

