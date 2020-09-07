BBNaija: GoFundMe for Erica hits N6.1m in 22 hours

Related News

A GoFundMe campaign launched for disqualified BBNaija Season 5 Housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has generated $15,863 (about N6.1million) in 22 hours.

At press time, the funds were raised by 195 people.

It was launched less than one hour after she was evicted on Sunday night for repeatedly flouting the Big Brother House rules.

Erica’s Instagram following has also grown by 80,000 followers in 23 hours. She currently boasts 662,000 as of Monday evening.

The GoFundMe was launched by Ehizode Irefo with a $100,000 goal (about N38m), which is the winning prize money set aside for the winner of the BBNaija show this year.

Ms. Irefo wrote on the GoFundMe page, ‘‘Erica Nlewedim, the star of BBNaija season 5, Lockdown edition whose journey on the show came to an emotional end – To realize some of her hopes and aspirations’’.

Her die-hard fans, who call themselves ‘Elites’, on Monday said they would rally around the actress and commercial model and ensure that the funds help fulfil her dreams.

Another fan, a popular car dealer on Instagram, Chidi Mike Cars, announced he’s gifting the actress a Mercedes Benz car and ₦2m.

Popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky, announced a donation of N1m to the disqualified housemate.

With over 1.03 million tweets dedicated to her since Saturday, Erica has trended on Twitter since her shocking outburst in the BBNaija house.

Prior to her disqualification, she always made it to the trends list.

Erica’s GoFundMe has attracted diverse reactions on Twitter. Some have been captured below

If we do gofundme to finance the election of the next President of Nigeria, the youth will suddenly not have money Bring out someone with proven track record/impeccable character (not necessarily a rich person), we all finance him/her to be independent of corrupt Politicians — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) September 6, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So my brother donated to Erica’s GoFundMe. I reported him to my father. He dey do frog jump since. — IRUNNIA ™ (@Irunnia_) September 6, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This can’t be true😭😭😭pls donate to the GoFundMe on her page so she can come out and feel the love. pic.twitter.com/5pdmVOBdkM — Kiddrica Twin Babies Tutor (@Blepretty1) September 6, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The only reason I’m not bothered by people donating to Erica’s GoFundMe account is something that someone once said to me; “Anyone who has money can choose to spend it anyhow they want, whether it makes sense to you or not.” — Oscar-Romero (@mroscarromero) September 6, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Elites we are creating a gofundme for her and we are contributing till she makes 100m naira. Who’s in? Comment if you’re in. #Erica #ElitesUnconditionallyLoveYouErica #Bbnaija — Bervelyn (@Bervelynnnnnn) September 6, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Let me understand this, you spend money on voting for your favourite housemate and you are complaining that some people are donating to Erica’s GoFundMe… is it crack??? pic.twitter.com/EVOVaIjea4 — Daniella 🥰🥰❄💎 I Love You Erica ⭐ (@DaniUloko) September 6, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js