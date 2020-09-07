Behind-scene photos from Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto 2

Funke Akindele in a scene in Omo Ghetto
Scenes from Omo Ghetto [Photo: Funke Akindele]

Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, is currently shooting the second instalment of her 2010 hit movie, ‘Omo Ghetto,’ at different locations in Lagos.

It’s a star-studded film that features cast like Yemi Alade, Naira Marley, Slimcase and AY comedian.

The original version told the story of a set of twins who were separated at birth and are living completely different lives.

One was a ghetto kid and leader of a notorious female gang, while the other was raised in affluence and had anger issues. The very popular ghetto twin was daring and ridiculously uncouth in her manners while the rich kid’s temper almost results in the death of her fiance.

This incident made her go into hiding for fear of being jailed. The ghetto twin, alongside her gang, are apprehended on their way to unleash terror on an unsuspecting victim.

The movie launched the acting career of Eniola Badmus, who turned 44 on Monday.

It was also the movie that defined Akindele’s career and shot her to super-stardom.

The second, which is tagged ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’’ will parade a rich cast of Nollywood and Yoruba movie actors like Chioma Akpotha (as Chummy Choko), Eniola Badmus (as Busty), Bimbo Thomas (as Nikky), Akah Nnani (as Mario) and Alex Ekubo (Obi Wire).

Others are Zubby Michael (as Aza Man), Deyemi Okanlawon (as Stone), Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe among others.

The first version had the likes of Rachel Oniga, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, Eniola Badmus, Ronke Ojo playing lead roles.

The film will be released later in the year.

Check out behind-the-scenes photos from the movie set below.

Scenes from Omo Ghetto [Photo: Funke Akindele]
