LIFESTYLE: EtiquettewithEti: How to apply fragrance without inconveniencing others

Other people’s personal space include the air that they breath.

You don’t want to obstruct or pollute the air with inappropriate use of your body fragrance.

The following are guidelines on the use of body fragrance for maximum benefit of enhancing your appearance rather than destructing it.

Know the difference between a Perfume/Cologne, a body spray, and a deodorant spray and use as appropriate.

A deodorant is what you need for your underarm to avoid body odour when you sweat and a perfume/cologne won’t suffice.

Choose your fragrance wisely. Choose fragrances that are appealing, long lasting yet mild.

Avoid spirtzing around other people as the fumes of freshly sprayed perfumes may irritate others.

Avoid wearing fragrance when visiting sick people or new born babies, your sweet fragrance could make them nauseous or simply upset their sinuses.

Never try to cover up body odour with the use of fragrance.

That will definitely create a toxic cloud.

Ensure your body and clothing are clean and fresh before using fragrance.

Never apply fragrance where people are eating.

An interference of fragrance with food’s aroma can cause a lost of appetite.

Avoid spirtzing directly on your clothes.

Some fragrance have chemicals that may stain or bleach your clothes so it’s proper to have your fragrance about two inches away from your clothes while spirtzing.

When shopping your fragrance, use the spritzing papers to sample the smell. Avoid spraying many different fragrance on your body, you don’t need to leave the shop smelling of a stench.

Use your fragrance in moderation, the fact that you’ve become accustomed to the scent of your fragrance doesn’t mean others can’t smell you from a distance.

Even if you’re not a big fan of fragrance, always use a deodorant.

It’s important to smell nice but just don’t over-do it.

Keep it classy always.

Etienying Akpanusong is a certified Civility Coach with expertise in Etiquette, Image Transformation and International protocol. She was trained, certified and accredited by both The British School of Etiquette and the International Association of Professions Career College. blog posts on our website.