Original Copy: DJ Cuppy’s debut album gets rave reviews

Original Copy, the debut album of pop musician and disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has been getting rave reviews since it was released last Friday.

DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, released her first single, “Green Light” featuring singer Tekno in 2017. However, that single and subsequent ones did not catch on with the music-loving audience in the country.

However, going by what many music pundits are saying, comments from fans on social media, and the streaming numbers of the album, it is clear she has made a change from when her singles mainly drew ridicule.

Even she realises that she outdid herself on this project.

“You people BULLIED me into becoming a BETTER artist!!,” DJ Cuppy tweeted to her two million followers.

Under 24 hours of the release of the album, all 12 tracks of it made it to the top 100 Nigerian songs on Apple Music and 10 of the tracks remained on the platform, days after. The album also climbed to number 30 on the list of top albums on Audiomack, with 1.9 million streams and 1.9 million likes in three days.

The album featured contemporary pop artistes such as Rema, Fireboy, Teni, Nonso Amadi, and Seyi Shay. It also featured international heavyweights like hip-hop legend Wyclef Jean, reggae bigshot and Bob Marley’s son, Julian Marley, as well as afro-juju exponent, Sir Shina Peters.

Product of hard work

When she released her previous singles, some pundits dismissed her for not having the talents required to succeed as a musician. But the 27-year-old has proved that hard work trumps talent.

“For those who don’t know, Cuppy took professional voice training and put herself through the artistic development wringer to be able to make this project work. Her slated album has that improved voice contributing significantly as an artist on all the records. Growth,” entertainment journalist, Joey Akan, wrote.

And DJ Cuppy seems to have acquiesced. “Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard,” she tweeted a day after the album was released.

A testament of her self-belief was her decision to release the album within a week of other established pop artistes, such as Burna Boy, Fireboy and Adekunle Gold releasing their albums. And if the numbers generated by Original Copy are anything to go by, DJ Cuppy can no longer be bullied.

Even the listening public agrees.

“Omo DJ CUPPY SHOCKED EVERYBODY!!!!!!” wrote Omo Ki’leah

Omo DJ CUPPY SHOCKED EVERYBODY!!!!!! — OMO KI’LEAH (@naijautos) August 21, 2020

“Dear Grammys, Sorry, we want to finish your award, but please we need another two for Adekunle Gold and DJ cuppy,” wrote Samuel Mbah

Dear Grammys, Sorry we want to finish your award, but please we need another two for Adekunle Gold and DJ cuppy. pic.twitter.com/mtKaiEzzP2 — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) August 20, 2020

“I respect DJ Cuppy & her craft. She’s the child of a billionaire yet she doesn’t let that get into her head. She’s willing to earn her spot at the top. She’s dedicated to her craft & continuously working to get better at it,” said Pengman

I respect DJ Cuppy & her craft. She’s the child of a billionaire yet she doesn’t let that get into her head. She’s willing to earn her spot at the top. She’s dedicated to her craft & continuously working to get better at it. — Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) August 21, 2020

