BBNaija 2020: Meet The New Housemates

The Big Brother Naija season 5 edition officially started on Sunday night and the theme of the new season is “Lockdown”, in agreement with the new situation.

20 housemates will be competing for the N85million grandprize for the next 10 weeks and it looks like we are in for a lot of fun with these lots.

Here are the 20 housemates and what we know about them.

Ozo

Ozo is the first contestant to grace the Big Brother house and he came with a lot of grace. The 27-year-old entrepreneur is from Imo state and he served the first dose of hotness with his biceps, height and light skin tone.

Prince

24-year-old Prince says he is royalty. The native of Abia state is into interior decoration, fashion designing and modelling. He says he’s going to be serving some dance moves at Friday night parties and we can’t wait to see that.

Erica

Erica, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

A graduate of MET film school, London, Erica is an actress and a commercial model. She dislikes attention seekers and people who don’t take care of their hygiene. She also says she is bringing a lot of good vibes to the house.

Dorathy

Dorathy, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

Do I begin from the part where this busty lady started trending on Twitter the very moment she graced the screen? 24-year-old Dorathy believes she is the only one who should make you smile. The Lagos babe is blessed with a lot of sass and she says she doesn’t vibe with proud people.

Tolanibaj

Tolanibaj, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

Beautiful Tolanibaj is a media personality and she says she likes Naira Marley. Guys, we have a Marlian in the house! Another Lagos babe, the 27-year-old says she is the life of the party and she loves to cook.

Nengi

Nengi, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

The 22-year-old graduate of the University of Port Harcourt is a model turned entrepreneur. Even though her beauty already got viewers talking, she wants people to look past her beauty.

Vee

Vee, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

Born and raised in London, Vee is a 23-year-old musician now based in Lagos. She says she is going into the house to make people laugh and have fun.

Lilo

Lilo, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

Lilo is a dietitian based in Lagos. She is 23 years old and she doesn’t like people being in her business. She is goal driven and she likes to be in charge.

TrickyTee

TrickyTee, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

He is a 35-year-old creative artiste from Bayelsa state. He consider himself a storyteller and he knows he will be causing a lot of trouble with his outspokenness. He also wants us to look out for his dance moves and he loves food a lot.

Lucy

Lucy, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

30-year-old Lucy says she lights up every room she enters. She is an entrepreneur and she says she is a simple girl who believes in fairytales.

Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

He is a 27-year-old who hates spiders. He says his confidence his often mistaken for arrogance. He is self-employed and from Benue state. He hopes to bring a lot of fun into the house because he loves to party.

Praise

Praise, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

28-year-old Praise is a dance instructor, a father of a 2-year-old son and a male erotic dancer. He was a winner at the 2015 K Pop World Festival in South Korea. He is also a fitness trainer. He loves food and hopes to bring life to the house.

Wathoni

Wathoni, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

The 29-year-old single mom is a fashion entrepreneur who owns a parenting blog. She speaks and writes in Swahili perfectly. She is a lover of music and her plan for the house is to bring in all the fan and also try to find love.

Eric

Eric, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

The final year student of the University of Lagos is a fitness instructor who lost his virginity at 20. He says he will be showing a lot of nudity in the house. he is also a fun and fitness enthusiast.

Kaisha

Kaisha, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

Kaisha is 25 years old and she hails from Sokoto state. She owns a skincare business and describes herself a hardworking lady who gets along with people. She loves to sing and dance.

Neo

Neo, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

The 26-year-old Deltan says he is bringing a lot of good vibes, cruise and entertainment to the house. He is a ride hailing app driver and he describes himself as smart and fun. He does not tolerate bullying and inequality.

Brighto

Brighto, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

29-year-old Brighto is a sailor from Edo state. He says he has been to most states in Nigeria and he speaks Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, and Edo languages fluently. He says he is a lover of entertainment and a people’s person.

Laycon

Laycon, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

The 26-year-old graduate of University of Lagos is a rapper and singer. He is currently signed on to Fierce Nation record label. He believes he is a lot of fun and viewers will enjoy his stay in the house.

Tochi

Tochi, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

He is 28, a rapper and a real estate agent from Imo state. He is a lover of entertainment and promises to bring a lot of fun and drama to the house.

Ka3na

Ka3na, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

She is a single mom of a beautiful daughter and she is not in the house to look for love but to promote her brand. She dreams to be famous and own the biggest fashion brand in the world. She loves to have a lot of money and have fun.