TRENDING VIDEO: Ooni of Ife debuts in comedy skit

Ooni of Ife
Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II

The Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, has made his first appearance in a comedy skit alongside popular comedian, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni.

The two-minute clip released on Saturday has gone viral with various reactions from social media users.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Adedayo visited the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife earlier this week in the company of some movie stars.

It is believed that the comedian took the opportunity to feature the traditional ruler and some of the palace officers in the new skit.

In the video, Mr Ogunwusi encouraged Yorubas not to forsake the tradition of respect associated with kneeling and prostrating for elders.

“All over the world Yorubas still prostrate and kneel down,” he said. “When you see your elders, you must respect them not to talk of the presence of your king.”

Mr Ogunwusi, a pan-africanist, has on several occasions preached on the preservation of Yoruba cultural values and heritage.

