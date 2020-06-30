Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, gets ambassadorial deal

Related News

Nigerian actress, Olutoyin Aimakhu, popularly known as Toyin Abraham, has signed an ambassadorial deal with a real estate company in Nigeria, Revolution Plus Properties.

The signing of the new deal was held in Lagos, 29 June, and will see the award-winning actress become the face of the company.

According to a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, CEO, Revolution Plus Properties, Chris Onalaja, explained that the actress was singled out because of her personality, and what she represents in the society.

He also added that she would be “helping the organisation energise and grow her social footprints, and community with her positivity, and also to establish an authentic connection with her clients, and prospective ones.”

Reacting to the new deal, Toyin Abraham thanked the brand for finding her worthy of this achievement, promising that the partnership would be the beginning of better things to come for both parties.

“I’m really excited to start showcasing Revolution Plus Properties to the world. The company has been doing great things and also helping Nigerians with different humanitarian gestures,” she reportedly said.

“I think why I accepted this deal is because they represent who I am, and what I want to achieve, and hence, we are doing this signing today which by God’s grace will be the beginning of better things to come,” she added.

Toyin joins other industry colleagues like Odunlade Adekola, Omoni Oboli, and Testimony Jaga who also represent the brand.

The new deal comes after she starred in a Nollywood blockbuster titled “Elevator Baby,” alongside Timini Egbuson.

The movie, directed by Akay Mason, was listed among the highest-grossing Nigerian films of 2019.

“Elevator Baby,” is centered around Dare, a privileged young man with a fiery temper who gets stuck in a faulty elevator with a semi-illiterate pregnant woman (Mrs Abraham) who later went into labour.