Olu Jacobs is alive, Guild debunks death rumour

Related News

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacob, is alive, hale and hearty, the Actors Guild of Nigeria has confirmed.

The legendary actor trended on Twitter and Facebook on Tuesday night with reports claiming that the he has passed on.

Monalisa Chinda-Coker, the sokesperson of the AGN, debunked the news in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday night.

“This is to inform the general public that our legendary Actor, Olu Jacobs is alive, very hale and hearty,” she said.

“Disregard the malicious rumor about his death making rounds especially on social media. It is fake news.

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria is in touch with the family.

We use this medium to warn mischief makers and enemies of our industry to desist from this wickedness.”

Actress and producer, Lala Akindoju, who put a call through to the actor also confirmed that he is hale and hearty in a tweet.

“Uncle Olu Jacobs is alive and well. Very much so. I just got off the phone with him. Please stop spreading fake news,” her tweet read.

The actor is one of the most widely respected African actors of his generation.

His first movie, produced by AA production, was ‘Vigilante’.

A living legend, Uncle Olu as he is fondly called, has featured in over 130 Nollywood movies.