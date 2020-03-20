Coronavirus: Guild issues guidelines for Nigerian actors on set

Related News

The President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has asked Nigerian actors to shun any shoot that is likely to have more than 30 cast and crew members at any given time.

Mr Rollas said this in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

He cited the recent coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria as the reason behind the new directive.

While the film industries in many parts of the world have halted their shoots, it has been business as usual for their Nigerian counterparts.

The official said the measure is a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in accordance with the federal government’s directive which pegged the highest gathering number at 50.

Mr Rollas also advised all Nollywood producers who are currently on set to take adequate precautionary measures.

“Producers must provide all the necessary medical requirements such as alcohol-based sanitisers and handwashing facilities among others. They must strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene while on set,” he said.

Mr Rollas also asked members to practice good personal hygiene and immediately report any suspicious health issues to the nearest health authorities.

He also emphasised that nothing should be taken for granted at this delicate time of the global pandemic.

Global filmmakers badly hit

Filmmakers and actors across the world have been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak which is affecting the entertainment industries

The Metropolitan Opera and the Metropolitan Museum of Art began laying off their employees while movie theaters in the U.S. have begun shutting down.

Black Widow (originally set for May 1), The Personal History of David Copperfield (May 8), and The Woman in the Window (May 15) have all been postponed.

The delays followed movie theater shutdowns in multiple states as well as country-wide shutdowns of Regal and AMC theaters.

Asia’s film industry is also badly hit as movie theaters across the continent have closed and major releases delayed.