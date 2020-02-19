Guild moves to support ailing actor, Ernest Asuzu

Related News

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has said the body is working towards moving ailing Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu, to a better-equipped hospital in Abuja for treatment.

Fans were shocked to see a video of the ex-Nollywood star, begging on Lagos streets, surface online in January 2020.

Asuzu, who often starred alongside Jim Iyke, in Nollywood hits in his heyday, is currently down with stroke.

He went public with the illness five years ago.

The ailment is clearly exacting a heavy toll on the ailing star as he is barely able to walk.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Rollas in January, he expressed shock at the development.

He said the AGN took him (Asuzu) to a ‘man of God’ who healed him of his ailment. “He was there for months and when he was leaving he (cleric) blessed him with a Prado Jeep”.

Fundraising

While giving an update on Asuzu’s health condition on Wednesday, he said AGN has set up a committee to raise funds for its ailing member.

“Other AGN members have begun to respond to the directives of the association toward assisting Asuzu. Ernest Asuzu is one of us. I have always identified with him since he developed stroke until there was a break in communication between them, but thank God that we have reconnected.

“We are following up on our promises and have swung into action by setting up a special fundraising committee for him through which our members can assist him.”

He also said the AGN was working with health management organisations to improve the wellbeing of its members.

Rollas said he had hoped that it would be achieved with assistance from the public.

‘El Cream’

Also known as ‘El Cream’, Asuzu was also a rapper, producer and movie director. His career nosedived a few years ago after he came down with a stroke in 2015.

He was bedridden for three years.

In 2015, he announced that Jeremiah Funfeyin of Mercyland Deliverance Ministry healed him of stroke.

The cleric reportedly gave him a new SUV valued at about N3.5 million and N1.5 million as startup capital to help revive his career.

Asuzu began his an acting career in the ’90s and rose to prominence after he stared in ‘Another Campus Queen’.

He starred in over 100 movies like ‘Royal War’, ‘Ogidan’, ‘Burning Desire’, ‘Never End’, ‘Broad DayLight’, ‘Last Wedding’, ‘Ugonna’ and ‘Labista’.

The latter earned him the Best Supporting Actor at the African Movie Academy Awards.