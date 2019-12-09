‘Star Wars’ actor, Torin Pocock, makes Nollywood debut

Related News

Torin Pocock, an English actor who featured in Hollywood’s ‘Star Wars’ has made his debut in a Nollywood film titled ‘Kpali’.

Pocock plays Jake Hunters, Amaka Kalayor’s friend in the movie.

He was featured alongside Nollywood big names like Ini Dima-Okojie, Nkem Owoh, and Gloria Anozie Young.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the actor visited Nigeria for the first time in June 2017 to shoot some major scenes in the film.

Produced by creative industry entrepreneur, Emem Ema, the suspense-filled movie is being released in collaboration with Genesis Deluxe Distribution.

‘Kpali’, which was shot in different locations in Lagos and London, was directed by Ladi Johnson.

The story unfolds around Amaka, a Nigerian professional who works in an investment bank in London. Life throws her a curveball as her UK employer suddenly has to trim its workforce and she may lose her job. It gets complicated as her work visa is about to expire.

In a twist, Amaka’s employer gives her a lifeline to win a big account with a Lagos-based, Nigerian company. She must head to Nigeria with a colleague of hers on this desperate mission.

Nollywood stars, Nkem Owoh and Gloria Young also play prominent roles in ‘Kpali’

But there is a caveat, the deal must be wrapped up in 30 Days or else she loses everything.

According to the Executive Producer, Abhulime Ehiagwina, who has ‘Kpali’ as his first foray into the film business, the movie offers a gripping story that a large spectrum of moviegoers can relate to irrespective of gender and age.

He said, “My team and I are very pleased to present this work to the viewing public after many months of lensing both in Nigeria and London. ‘Kpali’ highlights a blend of Nigerian and English cultures amplified by an array of talents and a quality cinematic delivery. The story will further enrich the conversation about Nigerian immigrants in search of greener pastures.”

The producer said, “From the standpoint of a producer, it was really exciting to see first-hand the deep connection between the actors and their roles in this project. It was a pretty intense production and we can’t wait to bring this remarkable experience to movie fans across Nigeria this December.”

‘Kpali’ is scheduled for a December 20 release in cinemas nationwide.