New Nollywood comedy ‘Jasmine’ starring Okon Lagos hits cinemas

Related News

‘Jasmine’, a new Nollywood romantic comedy starring comedian Okon Lagos has debuted in cinemas nationwide.

The movie also features A-list actors like Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Bernadette Obi, Becky Odungide, Uduak Akpabio and Fon Peter.

Produced by Voguefilms Productions and directed by Moses Eskor, ‘Jasmine’ offers an incisive look at squabbles among young couples, and its hilarious twists, offering viewers a pulsating experience.

The producers say ”the movie will also open viewers’ eyes to those things that ordinarily are over-looked in social interactions but are of the essence to a mutually beneficial relationship”.

The film was shot at various scenic locations in and around Akwa-Ibom State.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos on Friday, the executive producer of the film, Yuudee Nyot, said the film touches on everyday life issues that are often overlooked.

“I particularly love how Okon Lagos, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, and Nancy Isime take a rom-com set-up and steadily buildup the storyline. The twists in the plot of the movie would make viewers stay glued to the screen.

”I love to describe the film as the story of a couple caught in the web of their differences. He is the ‘Dream Husband’; she is the ‘Spoilt Wife’. Their marriage is ‘PERFECT’. All of a sudden, she wants more; he wants more. Can this marriage be saved? The viewers will have to find out what happens next when they see the film,” Ms Ndot noted.

Read also:

On the choice of location, the producers said they are simply trying to showcase Akwa Ibom State to the world whilst also improving the state’s promising entertainment industry

“Akwa Ibom is beautiful and serene with good roads, less traffic which makes moving from a location to another easier. I knew we would shoot as late as 2 a.m. or 3 a.m., so I chose to shoot the film at a location where the safety of my cast and crew members could be guaranteed,” she said.

In his remarks, the director said the twists in the plot of the movie would make viewers stay glued to the screen.

The film will be screened at major cinema houses across the country throughout the month.