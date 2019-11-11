Bill to establish Motion Picture Council of Nigeria coming soon – Minister

Nigeria’s Information minister, Lai Mohammed,
Nigeria’s Information minister, Lai Mohammed. [PHOTO CREDIT: The ScoopNG]

The federal government is finalising work on the Motion Picture Council of Nigeria (MOPICON) Bill in order to create a proper regulatory environment for the sub-sector of the creative industry.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in Lagos at the opening of the 2019 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

A statement on the event was made available to reporters in Abuja on Monday by Segun Adeyemi, a special adviser to the minister

Mr Mohammed was quoted as saying that the film industry had put the country on the global map and “MOPICON, when passed into law, would attract the much needed investment to the industry.”

He also disclosed that the government would establish the Endowment Fund for the Arts to create a legal framework for the financing of the creative industry.

The minster commended the founder of AFRIFF, Chioma Ude, for keeping the festival flying and particularly, for using the 2019 edition to celebrate women in the industry.

He noted that women were taking an increasingly leading role in the creative industry and they were succeeding.

Read also: Lai Mohammed unveils agenda for Nigeria’s culture, tourism sector

“This is quite delightful, as women, most often, succeed when they take charge and examples are there for all to see, particularly in the creative industry.

“During our first tenure in office, I attended a number of movie premieres, stage performances and other creative industry events.

“It is amazing that a whole lot of them were produced by women.

“Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Road to Yesterday’, Bolanle Austen-Peter’s ‘The Bling Lagosians’, ‘Waka the Musical’, ‘Saro the Musical’ as well as ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’, Mo Abudu’s ‘The Wedding Party 1&2’ etc.

“All of these movies and stage shows were runaway successes,” he said.

The minister implored the women in the creative industry not to relent in showing the way in the industry.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

He said the evidence of the government’s support for creativity was evident in the granting of the industry the pioneer status.

Mr Mohammed said the policy had improved access to long term, low cost financing for entrepreneurs and investors in the creative industry.

He added that the information technology sector was also granted access to long term, low-cost financing through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI).

The minister reassured that the government would continue to support the creative industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the theme of the 2019 AFRIFF is “SHEROES”.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Click Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.