2Face, Uwaifo thrill participants as NAFEST opens

TuFace Idibia [Photo credit: NAN]
TuFace Idibia [Photo credit: NAN]

The legendary Septuagenarian Musician, Victor Uwiafo, joined by 2Face Idibia and other local musicians, on Monday thrilled participants and guests at the opening ceremony of the 2019 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFES), in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the colourful ceremony had in attendance dignitaries from various walks of life, including the host, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Osemwengie Ero, in his welcome address, said the festival would provide further cultural integration among the states of the federation.

He commended Mr Obaseki for making culture one of the six cardinal points of his administration.

He said he did this because of the emphasis he (Governor) placed on the culture of the state. This has led to the re-awakening of culture in the state.

Read also: Profiles of Nigeria’s new health ministers Osagie Ehanire and Olorunnimbe Mamora

“Hosting of the 32nd edition of the festival that has been in existence for 40 years, marks the first time Edo State will be playing host to the rest of Nigeria.”

He said the festival with the theme: “Our Royalty, Our Pride” signifies the pride and dignity of Benin, saying “culture have come back home to stay”.

NAN reports that the occasion saw the participating states in their traditional attire and display of various traditional dances during the match past.

The display was culminated in thrilling performance by the combatant team of the Nigerian Army Women Corp, Silent Drill Platoon and the Guard Brigade Band, all of the Nigerian Army.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

The agency further reports that the seven-day cultural show will hold at four different venues in the city; Oba’s Palace, UNIBEN Sports Complex, Benin Golf Club and Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre.

Only 26 states participated in the opening ceremony, with other states still being expected.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.