Movie on Herbert Macaulay set for October release

Related News

A Nigerian filmmaker, Imoh Umoren, has released the trailer for his upcoming movie ‘The Herbert Macaulay Affair’.

The film is scheduled for an October 25 release across Nigerian cinemas.

The film is based on the life and struggles of Nigerian nationalist and independence agitator, Herbert Macaulay.

Macaulay’s grandson, Wale Macaulay, also stars in the movie.

The movie is set in the 1920s, around the time of the Bubonic plague in Lagos.

The trailer shows lead actor, William Benson, who plays the role of Herbert Macaulay, inciting fellow Nigerians to stand up against their oppressors and leads protests in this fashion.

Benson is tasked with the duty of depicting the lives and times of late Macaulay in the full feature.

Storyline

The Herbert Macaulay Affair begins with young Herbert stepping off a ship after schooling in England in 1893.

He gets a job at the Crown Lands as a Surveyor. Herbert, upon his return, is annoyed by the segregation he witnesses at work and rebels against the authorities.

Advertisement

He meets and falls in love with Caroline Pratt whose father is a police officer of Her Royal Majesty and this immediately sets him on a warpath with his intending father-in-law as both men are of opposing ideologies.

Superintendent Pratt tasked with keeping the law has to deal with this emerging rebel who also wants to marry his daughter. Despite opposition and setbacks, Caroline and Herbert are madly in love with each other and this film tells that story.

Advertisement

The movie also stars Kelechi Udegbe, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Tubosun Ayedun, Sunday Afolabi, Mary Kowo, Phillip Jarman, Stanley Matthews, Obiora Maduegbuna, and Lolo Eremie.

The Herbert Macualay Affair (Photo Credits: Youtube; Imoh Umoren) The Herbert Macualay Affair (Photo Credits: Youtube; Imoh Umoren)

Inspiration

The filmmaker noted in a NAN interview that he was inspired to make the film in 2014 based on his findings as a member of the writing team for the Nigerian ‘100 years’ documentary.

The movie was written by Bisi Jamgbadi, while Wale Macaulay serves as associate producer.

Umoren has also worked on ‘MTV Advance Warning,’ ‘Project Fame,’ ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics,’ and ‘Malta Guinness Street Dance.’

His movie, ‘The Coffin Salesman’ got over six nominations at 2019 Best Of Nollywood Awards.

Watch the trailer below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcsNk8PBqYc