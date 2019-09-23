2019 Emmys: ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Fleabag’ win big

Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones

Fan-favourite, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Fleabag’ earned the biggest awards at the 2019 Emmys.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 71st Primetime Emmys, which is Television’s biggest awards night, held on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The biggest win of the night went to ‘Game of Thrones’.

The show took home outstanding drama series, and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) won best supporting actor in a drama.

Although it was a fitting farewell to the highly influential show, it only snagged two awards from the pool of news-breaking nominations.

All the ‘Game of Thrones’ nominees in the supporting actress for a drama category, including the favourite Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Masie Williams and Gwendoline Christie, lost out to a shocked Julia Garner from ‘Ozark’.

Also, Jodie Comer clinched the best lead actress in a drama award over ‘Killing Eve’ co-star, Saundra Oh, previously ripped to be the first woman of Asian descent to win.

Bill Hader from ‘Barry’ and Phoebe Waller-Bridge from ‘Fleabag’ took out the big comedy acting awards, with ‘Fleabag’ ending up with four awards in total.

Meanwhile ‘Chernobyl’ scored three gongs and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ snagged two awards.

Full list of winners:

Outstanding Drama Series
Winner: Game of Thrones

Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner: Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Billy Porter, Pose

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Director for a Variety Series
Winner: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Winner: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series
Winner: Chernobyl

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Television Movie
Winner: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
Winner: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series
Winner: Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Outstanding Competition Program
Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Bill Hader, Barry

Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series
Winner: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

(NAN)

