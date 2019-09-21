Anti-Bobrisky protest, Shan George’s outburst, other entertainment stories last week

Related News

Anti-Bobrisky protest in Abuja

Nigerian youth on Wednesday took to the streets in Abuja to protest against what they described as moral decadence of Idris Okunneye popularly known as Bobrisky.

The protesters, under the aegis of National Youths Council of Nigeria, while disowning him, said they stood by the National Centre for Arts and Culture, National Council of Women Society, Christian Association of Nigeria and other organisations that had taken a stand against Bobrisky and his activities.

They bore inscriptions and placards all condemning the culture promoted by Bobrisky and his supporters.

The Vice President of NYCN (North Central Zone), Mukhtar Jebba, described the activities of Bobrisky as “ungodly, unhealthy and disgusting.”

…Tonto Dikeh’s reaction

Tonto Dikeh reacted to the protests against her best friend, Bobrisky.

She slammed the protesters and said she couldn’t believe Nigerians would focus on Bobrisky when there are other things to protest against.

“Our country is collapsing by the day, no road, no jobs, no medicals, no education, killings everywhere, poverty, robbery, corruption, I could go on and on. And some youths took out time to stage a paid protest against Bobrisky?? Excuse me??? Talk about misplaced priorities, sigh,” she wrote

Shan George blasts colleague Femi Branch on Instagram

Actress Shan George rained curses on actor Femi Branch over an Instagram post.

It all began a few weeks ago when the actress underwent a spinal surgery in Abuja.

Femi, who is a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) shared a picture of AGN executives handing over an envelope to Shan and wrote, “God bless AGN for coming to the aide of our dear colleague and friend as she recovers from her back surgery.”

Reacting in the comment section Shan wrote,

“They didn’t come to my aid sir, I’m not crying for any aid/help, it was just a show of love from the AGN president towards a colleague Femi Branch I know say you hate me but this is more than low. Aid ko Babiala ni, you either correct this wrong impression or just kuku delete this post. Thank You.

“Abeg make all of una help me tell Femi Branch to stop his bile for me now! I’ve had enough of your display of hatred for me at every little opportunity you can scramble at.Delete that bloody wicked evil post of yours.”

“I no beg u for publicity. God will punish you for me Mr Femi branch. Bloody beggar..U think say I be u way dey beg up and down? Ur Fada!..May your children beg Unclad on the streets Femi branch.” (sic)

The actress also took to the AGN group chat to blast the actor.

Naira Marley barred from performing at Unilag

There was pandemonium at the University of Lagos on Friday, after Naira Marley was barred from performing by the school authorities.

Reports say it was a result of his poor public perception and the internet fraud allegations leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The controversial rapper is set to appear in court on the October 22 for the commencement of his alleged fraud trial.

Fans of the singer were displeased by this decision and resorted to disrupting the event and also attacking other guests at the event.

The singer also reacted to the incident on Instagram and said that he was highly disappointed that he couldn’t perform at UNILAG because his fans “Marlians” anticipated an eccentric performance from him.

Naira Marley also insinuated that some people might have been paid to block his performance so they can use his image to pull a large crowd for the event.

Nigerian rapper wins Mercury Prize

A British-Nigerian rapper David Orobosa Omoregie, popularly known as Dave, won the 2019 Mercury Prize for his album Psychodrama.

The Mercury Prize is one of the most prestigious prizes in British music which comes with a £25,000 prize money.

Since earning an early career boost from Canadian superstar Drake, the 21-year-old has established himself as one of the UK’s most exciting musicians, with a chart-topping debut album and viral Glastonbury performance under his belt.

EX-YBNL signer Pelepele finally laid to rest

A budding Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Pelepele, has finally been buried after he reportedly died by suicide out of depression at his Ikorodu home.

The sad incident happened a week after he shared an emotional video online where he revealed that he was depressed.

The rapper lamented his inability to fully break into the music industry despite putting in 10 years of work.