BBNaija : Google reveals five ‘most searched housemates’

Mercy, Tacha, Mike, Ike, and Seyi are the most searched Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates, Google revealed on Thursday.

Google describes them as the five top trending Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem housemates since the commencement of the competition on June 30.

Google West Africa Regional Communication and Public Relations Manager, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, who shared the information in a statement, said the report is based on top search performance on Google.

Mr Kola-Ogunlade said while the housemates struggle for the grand prize of N60 million, “fans have been scouring the net to find out more about them”.

‘Ranking’

He also revealed that Mercy is currently the most-searched contestant on Google.

The 26-year-old video vixen and businesswoman who is based in Lagos loves cooking, swimming, travelling, and dancing.

Google said Mercy’s on-screen relationship with fellow contestant, Ike, as well as her fashion sense and good looks, has kept Big Brother Naija fans wanting more and “searching for her online”.

Following closely is Tasha, who hails from Rivers State.

This 23-year-old social media sensation loves to show herself to the world and the Big Brother Naija stage is the ideal platform.

She has grown her popularity on social media through the show and is the second most-searched Big Brother Naija 2019.

”Her stern character adds to the excitement of the reality show.

Mike Edwards stunned Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem fans when it was revealed that he was married.

“He is also a CEO and an athlete with a resilient spirit, Founder of the first Black-owned cigar brand in the United Kingdom.

Kola-Ogunlade said Mike has been able to position himself as a guru in the Big Brother Naija house and his accent has made quite an impression on the audience.

Mike is number 3 on the list of most-searched Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem contestants on Google.

Seyi, popularly referred to as the grandson of Awolowo, has also made his mark in the Big Brother Naija 2019.

From being head-of-house to having a heated argument with Ike at one point, he has a strong personality that has stood out since day one of the show.

The bubbly entrepreneur is also a medical doctor who has stated his commitment to his journey of self-acceptance, his girlfriend and his belief.

The 26-year-old Steve Ikechukwu Onyema, originally from Imo State, is said to be the look-alike of Marvel’s Black Panther actor, Michael B. Jordan.

His relationship with fellow housemate, Mercy, among other activities in the house have made him one of the contestants to watch out for.

He occupies the fifth position on the most searched Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem housemates list according to Google Search.