TRAVELOGUE: Japan File: As the serious business of TICAD 7 begins, Femi Adesina

President Buhari participates at the Plenary Session 3 and delivers Statement at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama Japan on 29th Aug 2019
President Buhari participates at the Plenary Session 3 and delivers Statement at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama Japan on 29th Aug 2019. [PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook page of Femi Adesina]

When we arrived Yokohama for TICAD 7 on Monday, among questions I was asked by Nigerian media here was whether the Presidency was worried by threats from a fringe and shadowy group, long outlawed in Nigeria, to cause commotion, and embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari and his team.

I waved the question aside, saying we were in Japan for serious business. Well, the serious business of TICAD 7 began yesterday, Wednesday, August 28.

The less said about members of that proscribed group, the better. In paroxysm of pain and frustration, they had shot a video at the home of the Nigerian Ambassador to Tokyo, threatening to ‘allest’ and ‘tly’ their own father, with Japanese police ‘coplating.’ Shameful and ridiculous for every right thinking Nigerian.

To underscore the scant attention we paid to it all, not a word was said about the group when the President received briefings on activities for the day, early in the morning of Wednesday. It was time for serious business, I say again, and nobody had time for any distraction.

There was a photo session that preceded the actual opening ceremony of TICAD 7. When we went to town with it, the Internet almost exploded. Some people had alleged that President Buhari was not in Japan, and those pictures showed them as not worthy of being believed. They were simply laughed to scorn.
But enough of them! Back to serious business.

On opening day, 21 African presidents had arrived for TICAD 7, with more expected. They were from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Madagascar, Djibouti, Angola, Namibia, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Egypt, Rwanda, Somalia, Zimbabwe, Togo, Niger, Ghana, South Africa, Mali, Zambia, and Senegal.

Vice Presidents came from Malawi and Gambia, Prime Minister from Cote D’Ivoire, while the Prime Minister of Ethiopia was being expected, on his way from South Korea.

President Buhari participates at the Plenary Session 3 and delivers Statement at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama Japan on 29th Aug 2019. [PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook page of Femi Adesina]
President Buhari participates at the Plenary Session 3 and delivers Statement at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama Japan on 29th Aug 2019. [PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook page of Femi Adesina]

TICAD 7 had obviously began with a roaring start. At the end of proceedings on Friday, the conference will come out with ‘Yokohama Declaration 2019’ and ‘Yokohama Plan of Action.’ President Buhari will make worthy inputs on Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

President Buhari participates at the Plenary Session 3 and delivers Statement at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama Japan on 29th Aug 2019. [PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook page of Femi Adesina]
President Buhari participates at the Plenary Session 3 and delivers Statement at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama Japan on 29th Aug 2019. [PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook page of Femi Adesina]

Hitting the ground running, our President held bilateral sessions today with Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and Patrice Talon of Benin Republic. Before the conference ends, he will still meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, the European Union, Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of United Nations, and many big Japanese conglomerates.

I tell you, your President is in much demand here.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was on hand to receive all his guests. Didn’t some people bellyache that he was away at G7 meeting in France, when African leaders were congregating in his country? To such people, I simply say, don’t be hypercritical. You lose face in the end. “Do not be doubting, but believing.” That’s what the Good Book says.

President Buhari with Chairman Heirs Holding Mr Tony Elumelu as he participates at the Plenary Session 3 and delivers Statement at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama Japan on 29th Aug 2019
President Buhari with Chairman Heirs Holding Mr Tony Elumelu as he participates at the Plenary Session 3 and delivers Statement at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama Japan on 29th Aug 2019. [PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook page of Femi Adesina]

Plenary sessions begin today, full blast. Issues to be covered Thursday and Friday include economic transformation and improvements in business environment, promotion of resilient and sustainable African society for human security, peace and stability in support of Africa’s domestic proactive efforts,and many others.

Keep a date with Japan File, and you will get a lowdown of today’s TICAD 7 events. And of Friday’s, as God gives grace. No shaking.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.