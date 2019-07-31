Fathia Williams features ex-husband Saheed Balogun in new movie

Related News

Yoruba actress, Fathia Williams, has featured her ex-husband, Saheed Balogun, in her new movie titled ‘Aje Oja’.

This is the first time the couple would feature in the same movie in 14 years.

Interestingly, both actors who are birthday mates, are each other’s love interest in the movie which is currently being shot at various locations in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Other big names on the set include Taiwo ‘Ogogo’ Hassan, Peggy Ovire, Muyiwa Ademola, Jaiye Kuti, Mr Latin, Eniola Badmus and Nkechi Blessing.

Fathia and Saheed were married for six years.

Their marriage took place on September 7, 2000, at the Ikorodu Marriage Registry, Lagos.

In November 2017, Fathia reverted to her maiden name “Williams” after their divorce was finalised.

The union produced two children.

They danced together in public for the first time in January at their colleague, Mercy Aigbe’s 40th birthday in Lagos.

Despite their divorce, they are cordial in public and still cannot hide the affection they have for each other