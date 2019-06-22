2019 AFCON: Femi Kuti, others thrill at colourful opening ceremony in Cairo

Femi Kuti
Femi Kuti

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was heralded with a spectacular and colourful opening ceremony inside the jam-packed 75, 000 capacity Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

The Egyptians did not disappoint with a well choreographed and technological propelled opening ceremony, on Friday night.

The breath-taking ceremony had in attendance, Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi who delivered a welcome address, FIFA president, Gianni Infantino and CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad among other dignitaries.

“I welcome all of you, our dear African brothers, in your second homeland, wishing you happiness,” Al-Sisi said in his address

Nigeria’s legendary Afro-beat singer, Femi Kuti was subsequently joined on stage by Egyptian pop singer and Dobet Gnahoré of Ivory Coast as they performed their new song Metgamaeen (Together), whose lyrics are in Arabic, English and French.

The short but glamourous ceremony was brought to an end with colourful fire works that lit up the stadium.

It was followed by an equally entertaining match between host Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Egypt won by a slim 1-0 margin to kick off their campaign on a bright start.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.