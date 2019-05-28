Victor Ehikhamenor’s solo exhibition ‘Daydream Esoterica’ opens in Lagos

Related News

‘Daydream Esoterica’, a solo exhibition by celebrated contemporary visual artist, Victor Ehikhamenor, is ongoing at the Rele Gallery, Onikan, Lagos.

‘Daydream Esoterica’, which is Ehikhamenor ’s second solo exhibition in Nigeria will be on view until June 30.

His last solo exhibition in Lagos was at Ugonma Adegoke’s Bloom gallery in 2012.

A private opening was attended by notable art dealers and collectors, including Gbenga Oyebode, Remi Okunlola, Ego Boyo, Akintunde Oyebode, Kavita Chellaram, Peter Thomas, Kola Aina, Uzoma & Adesua Dozie and Ngozi Edozien.

The event was supported by Johnnie Walker.

The central work in the exhibition is a large-scale painting titled “We the people and other dreamers” – borrowed from the introductory statement of the United States Constitution’s fundamental purpose and guiding principles.

The exhibition showcases the artist’s outstanding new oil paintings and installations.

A versatile artist, Ehikhamenor employs the use of various materials in his artistic production. This exhibition takes a different turn as it is the first time he would predominantly use oil as a medium in all his works. The result complements the richness and depth of the exhibition’s narrative.

Speaking at the exhibition, the exhibiting artist said, “Daydream Esoterica is an introspective look at the artist as a conscious contemporary nomad, eking a living out of a city that feeds its inhabitants hopes and frustrations in equal measure; a place where to survive the humdrum and the noise, the citizen is driven to daydream.”

One of Nigeria’s foremost multidisciplinary artists, the artist has participated in residencies, group and solo exhibits across the world.

See some photos from the exhibition below: