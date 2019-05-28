Omotola, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic reunite at Genevieve Nnaji’s 40th Birthday (PHOTOS)

Some of Nollywood’s leading actresses, Uche Jombo, Rita Dominic, Ini Edo, and Stephen Okereke, recently got together to celebrate one of their own, Genevieve Nnaji, who just clocked 40.

The exclusive event held at Sencillo, an exclusive luxury beach house, Ilashe, Lagos.

It was the first time the veteran actresses would reunite almost 13 years after they featured in the star-studded Nollywood flick,‘Girls Cot’.

Most fans described the picture as `iconic,’ and`legendary’. They also described the actresses as ‘the original Nollywood screen goddesses from over a decade ago’.

Other celebrities who graced the birthday soiree were Dbanj, Osas Ighodaro, and Najite Dede.

Check out more photos from the party below:

