Tonto Dikeh warns colleagues to steer clear of ‘new lover’

Who is Tonto Dikeh’s new mystery lover? This is the puzzle her fans and critics are trying to unravel. This was after Tonto, 34, announced Monday that she had ‘found love’.

The controversial actress, who claims to be in a new relationship, has issued a stern warning to her colleagues to steer clear of her new lover.

Tonto, 34, threatened to beat up any celebrity who begs her mystery lover for any form of assistance.

The outspoken actress also threatened to expose Nigerian entertainers who engage in homosexual activities.

In a rather shocking move, Tonto named and shamed some Nigerian music and movie stars, in her controversial post.

Her post read, “I will disgrace your future. Ik Ogbonna, Annie, 2face (I am sure you understand why you are dragged into this dirt??), Eniola, Praise, Juju , TOYIN and co. be warned I truly don’t want problem!!

But I will beat you up, if you can beat me get ready!!”

Meanwhile amidst her many controversies, the actress bagged a new endorsement deal, reportedly worth N100 million on Wednesday with a beauty brand.

Tonto wedded Olakunle Churchill in August 2015 and got separated in the early part of 2017.

The 17-month-old marriage was blessed with a son, King Andre.