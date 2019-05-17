Nigeria’s Folake Olowofoyeku leads in new CBS show, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’

Folake Olowofoyeku on the set of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (Source: CBS)
Nigerian-British actress, Folake Olowofoyeku, will play lead role opposite Billy Gardell in the newly announced CBS show, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the comedy show is written and produced by ‘The Big Bang Theory’s Chuck Lorre.

Announcing the show on its official website, CBS wrote, “From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, Bob Hearts Abishola is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit.

“He unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.

“Undaunted by Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob (Billy Gardell) is determined to win Abishola’s heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

“Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Al Higgins and Beth McCarthy-Miller (pilot only) are executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros.

“Television. McCarthy-Miller directed the pilot from a script by Lorre, Gorodetsky, Higgins and Gina Yashere,” CBS wrote.

The network also released a trailer for the show which showed the relatable dynamics in Abishola’s family, including a judgemental aunty and a hapless uncle.

It showed Abishola’s cousin who just wants to cut loose (more than Nigerian parents will allow).

Viewers also get to meet Bob’s doting mom, who thinks the world revolves around her son.

Olowofoyeku shared photographs from the show on her Instagram page @the.folake with the caption, “My TV family. Abishola.”
NAN reports that ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ will premiere sometime in September.

(NAN)

