21 years after ‘Diamond Ring,’ RMD, Sola Sobowale reunite in ‘Gold Statue’

21 years after starring in Tade Ogidan’s classic ‘Diamond Ring;’ Nollywood stars, Richard Mofe Damijo and Sola Sobowale have reunited in ‘Gold Statue’.

The movie is Ogidan’s second collaboration with both actors.

In ‘Diamond Ring’, RMD and Sola were the parents of a teenager (played by Teju Babyface who was 19 at the time), whose gang robbed the corpse of a powerful woman wearing a diamond ring.

‘Gold Statue’ has an almost similar plot.

This time around, the actors are also an onscreen couple and parents of (Gabriel Afolayan) who goes in search of a ‘Gold Statue.’

In trying to find where the supposed statue is located, Gabriel and his friend go through series of unimaginable ordeals and put themselves through some ridiculously painful situations that leave their parents shocked.

The film also features an ensemble cast.

The likes of Norbert Young, Yvonne Jegede- Fawole, Tina Mba, Woli Arole, Rycardo Agbor, Judith Audu, Bisola Aiyeola, Segun Arinze, and Kelvin Ikeduba are some of the stars in the movie.

The movie is scheduled to open in cinemas nationwide on May 17.

Check out the trailer below

https://youtu.be/Jw0XFbULYYg