21 years after ‘Diamond Ring,’ RMD, Sola Sobowale reunite in ‘Gold Statue’

Sola Sobowale reunite in ‘Gold Statue
Sola Sobowale reunite in ‘Gold Statue

21 years after starring in Tade Ogidan’s classic ‘Diamond Ring;’ Nollywood stars, Richard Mofe Damijo and Sola Sobowale have reunited in ‘Gold Statue’.

The movie is Ogidan’s second collaboration with both actors.

In ‘Diamond Ring’, RMD and Sola were the parents of a teenager (played by Teju Babyface who was 19 at the time), whose gang robbed the corpse of a powerful woman wearing a diamond ring.

‘Gold Statue’ has an almost similar plot.

This time around, the actors are also an onscreen couple and parents of (Gabriel Afolayan) who goes in search of a ‘Gold Statue.’

In trying to find where the supposed statue is located, Gabriel and his friend go through series of unimaginable ordeals and put themselves through some ridiculously painful situations that leave their parents shocked.

The film also features an ensemble cast.

The likes of Norbert Young, Yvonne Jegede- Fawole, Tina Mba, Woli Arole, Rycardo Agbor, Judith Audu, Bisola Aiyeola, Segun Arinze, and Kelvin Ikeduba are some of the stars in the movie.

The movie is scheduled to open in cinemas nationwide on May 17.

Check out the trailer below

https://youtu.be/Jw0XFbULYYg

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.