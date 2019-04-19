Homosexuality: Actor Ik Ogbonna threatens Vlogger with lawsuit

Related News

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has threatened to sue a US-based Nigerian blogger, Joyce Boakye, for alleged defamation of character.

The threat comes days after the blogger, also known as Bold Pink, accused the actor of being a homosexual who is “hiding in the closet” and running after “Nollywood actors” despite being married.

She made the allegations in an Instagram video.

Reacting to the allegations, Ogbonna, through his lawyers, asked the blogger to apologise and retract the slanderous comments within one week.

The 35-year-old actor shared the legal documents on his Instagram handle. He added that he would seek redress in court if the blogger failed to meet his conditions.

“A free platform created for promotion and marketing has given people voices to speak cheaply about people’s hard earned integrity. Most of those who want us to come out with ‘who we truly are’ as they claim, have themselves nothing to show to anyone.

“The noises are mostly made and heard from the empty barrels. We give attention to what is of value not what takes our attention from what is of no value,” part of his statement read.

The blogger has also responded to the actor’s threats by uploading a video of herself wielding a gun with the caption “Always come prepared.’’