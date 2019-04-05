Bollywood features African actors in ‘MEHEK’

Related News

Bollywood, India’s film industry, will meet Africa with the exciting premiere of Mehek, the first Zee World production to star actors from the African continent.

The movie is set to be the first Bollywood TV production to include African actors as part of its cast.

The landmark series, which was shot entirely in India, will premiere on Saturday on Zee World.

It introduces African actors like Shonisani Masutha, Kamogelo Mogale, Ndaba ka Ngwane and Nomava Kibare to Zee World viewers across Sub Saharan Africa.

‘Mehek’ is the eponymous story of a young girl from Delhi, India, whose love for cooking is closely tied to her mother’s memories, Shaurya (Karan Vohra), a rich and arrogant, restaurateur, and Eddie Gabela (Ndaba ka Ngwane), a successful businessman from Africa who moved to Delhi with his family.

The storyline shows how two people from vastly different backgrounds are brought together by love.

The story intertwines with a black family from Africa who has relocated to India in hopes of bettering their lives.

The characters face various trials and tribulations on their journeys while being entangled in unexpected romantic situations.

“The decision to develop a Bollywood production with African actors stemmed from Zee World’s unequivocal success in Africa and the love showered by our audiences for the channel.

“Zee World has enjoyed tremendous growth throughout the years, and Mehek was the obvious next step,” said Ratna Siriah, Business Head, Zee Entertainment Africa in a statement on Tuesday.

The development comes just as Nollywood actor, Mike Godson, recently announced that he had signed a deal with Zee World. The deal would see him feature in major Indian movies and TV drama series.