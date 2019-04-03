Actress Kemi Lala makes directorial debut with ‘lavender’

Related News

Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, will be making her directorial debut at the Lagos Theatre with a new stage play, ‘Lavender’.

The play presented by ‘The Make It Happen Productions’, owned and run by Akindoju, will feature at this year’s Lagos Theatre Festival.

The Lagos Theatre Festival holds from April 8 to 14 in Lagos.

Lavender tells the story of “Abike” a young lady who agrees to be a surrogate for a couple who has been very good to her and her family.

She soon discovers as the delivery date approaches, that not only would it be difficult to give up this child, but she has fallen in love with the father of the baby.

The cast of the play written by Ademola Soares, include Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Oludara Egerton-Shyngle, and Rita Edward.

The actress said the move follows the success of her one-woman show ‘Naked’, which premiered at the Lagos Theatre Festival in 2018.

Akindoju is known for her ’The V Monologues’ and also has credits as an associate producer on Ndani TV’s ‘Gidi Up,’ co-producer on Akin Omotoso’s ‘The Ghost and The House of Truth’ and Ishaya Bako’s soon to be released ‘4th Republic.’

In 2012, she performed at the Theatre Royale Stratford East at the Cultural Olympiad which was part of the London Olympics.