British actor Idris Elba plays Nigerian DJ in new series

Idris Elba
Idris Elba

British award-winning actor and musician, Idris Elba, has been cast as DJ Charlie Ayo, a Nigerian Disc Jockey in new series ‘Turn Up Charlie’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the series, which recently premiered on Netflix, follows Charlie, who is 20 years past his lone hit and too ashamed to tell his parents back in Nigeria that he’s a failure.

Charlie is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a nanny to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter.

Throughout the series, Charlie’s parents are back home in Nigeria, so he lives with his old-school aunt, Lydia, who has no tolerance for him and his antics.

The British web series was written by Nigerian-British actor and writer, Femi Oyeniran, joined by Laura Neal, Victoria Asare-Archer, and Georgia Lester.

NAN reports that Oyeniran wrote episode five of ‘Turn Up Charlie,’ which was directed by Matt Lipsey.

This is not the first time Elba, who is also a DJ and rapper, is taking on an African character. He starred as Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in 2013.

He has been nominated four times for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film, winning one and was nominated five times for a Primetime Emmy Award. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.