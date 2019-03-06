My marriage crashed three months after I got pregnant – Actress Yvonne Jegede

Related News

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has finally confirmed that her one-year-old marriage to Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole has crashed.

Abounce, who is the son of a late actress, Bukky Ajayi, married Yvonne at a simple but classy wedding ceremony in Lagos in February 2018.

Separation rumours begun trailing their marriage some weeks back after reports surfaced that Yvonne had moved out of her husband’s house.

The actress came clean in an interview with Pulse on Wednesday, saying she quit the marriage, three months after she got pregnant with her son.

Unconfirmed media reports said that the issue allegedly stemmed from the paternity of the child.

“We started having issues before the birth of Xavier. I think I was about two to three months pregnant when the issues came. Immediately the ‘issues’ came, there was never a dull moment, it just kept going up and up and it got worse and it got worse and today here we are,” Yvonne said.

The 35-year-old actress also said that when the issues became obvious and irredeemable, she moved out of their matrimonial home after a mutual agreement.

“Right now, we are not living together, and we are not living as husband and wife, we are not husband and wife anymore and I would say a mutual agreement to go our separate ways. It didn’t work out, it wasn’t working out,” she noted.

However, the actress revealed that her marriage to Abounce was worth it for the months it lasted.

She said the times they shared together as a couple was nice and sweet so she would not trample on those times.

Fans have long suspected that all may not be well with the couple as their social media pages carry little of one another.

Abounce is yet to publicly comment on the issue.

The couple met 15 years ago on the set of Tade Ogidan’s popular drama serial, ‘Behind the Seige’.

Yvonne rose to prominence after she made a cameo appearance in 2Face Idibia’s award-winning music video, ‘African Queen’ alongside Annie Macaulay in 2004.