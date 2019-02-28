Related News

A veteran Yoruba actor, Alfred Rotimi, is dead.

The deceased, who was famously known as ‘Ilu Venture’, died at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, after a brief illness.

The Abeokuta chapter of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday.

The association also announced his burial plans.

“It saddens me to announce the untimely death of our beloved colleague Hon. Alfred Rotimi Popoola aka Ilu Venture. After brief sickness February 27.

“There will be a short memorial service at St Jude Cathedral, Church, Iberekodo, Abeokuta by 12:00noon on February 28th.

In order to give him last respect, we planned to join the family at Lantoro Mortuary by 10 am tomorrow from where we will move to the church. May his soul rest in peace! Ilu oooo digba ooo se,” the statement read.

The deceased, who featured in so many movies in his lifetime, was renowned for his fatherly roles.