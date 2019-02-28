America’s Kevin Hart purchases artwork of Kaduna-based artist

Eli Waduba working on a pencil drawing of Kevin Hart
Eli Waduba working on a pencil drawing of Kevin Hart

American comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, has purchased a pencil drawing of himself from Kaduna-based artist, Eli Waduba, on Twitter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hart, on Wednesday, also commissioned additional drawings for three of his unnamed celebrity friends.

Waduba, a hyperrealistic pencil artist, started a campaign to get Hart’s attention on Tuesday by posting the artwork on his Twitter handle @Ewaduba.

He wrote, “My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. Am a Nigerian, based in Kaduna. I am a hyperrealism PENCIL Artist, I hope to become like @Harinzeyart. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you.”

Eli Waduba working on a pencil drawing of Kevin Hart

Eli Waduba working on the drawing (Source: Twitter/EWaduba)

The post has since gathered over 13,000 retweets and 42,000 likes with fellow Nigerians posting the artwork on their social media pages to catch Hart’s attention.

He finally responded and offered the artist more work. He said, “I see it and I want to purchase it.

“I also want to support you and your amazing talent by giving you a fee to do a pencil drawing of 3 of my celebrity friends that I can gift it to. DM your info and let’s get to work!”

Nigerians, that have followed the campaign from the beginning went on to congratulate Waduba and thank Hart for supporting the artist.

@Knaikky tweeted, “Your gift have brought you before a king, Congratulations. Hardwork and Dilligence still pays.”

@Misterfreebiez said, “This Eli Waduba and Kevin hart story still shows we still have hard working people in this country.”

@Mosopemi said, “Thank you! On behalf of Eli, we say thank you, Kevin!”

@Oladesy tweeted, “for recognizing this pure talent and acknowledging it, we Nigerians say thank you. God bless you big!”

NAN reports that there has been a rise of hyperrealistic artists in Nigeria with an online community called ‘We Are Nigerian Creatives’. (NAN).

