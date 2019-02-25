Ex-BB Naija Housemate Vandora to host New Reality Series

Ex-BB Naija housemate, Vanessa Emikhe-Williams aka Vandora, has been named the host of a new television show, ‘Our Perfect Wedding’.

The announcement was made by Multichoice Chief Customer Officer- Martin Mabutho at the media screening of the new TV show in Lagos.

The reality show, which has been hugely successful in South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe, will make its debut in Nigeria on Africa Magic Showcase this month.

The show, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, follows the life of intending couples as they plan their “perfect wedding”.

In her remarks, Vandora said, “This is an exciting opportunity for me, and viewers can expect to be completely entertained by this show, and they should expect nothing less than the best from the leading home of entertainment in Africa”.

Mr Mabutho also added that his team is elated to bring the show to Nigeria.

“Viewers will experience the magic and celebration of love. Of all the awesome wedding shows we’ve had on DStv, this without a doubt holds a lot of drama, fun, and excitement for the viewers.

“We are delighted to bring this truly interesting show to Nigeria, I think that viewers will enjoy every minute of Our Perfect Wedding,” he said.

The producers also noted that viewers would be entertained and enlightened by all the drama as the couples go through tears, laughter, anxiety, love, and decisions that come with pulling off the perfect wedding.

The show is produced by Adeola Oloyede.

