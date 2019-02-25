Oscars 2019: Black Panther, Roma, Spider-Man win big (See Full List)

Related News

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony took place in the early hours of Monday at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, U.S., with the biggest names in the film industry in attendance.

It was the first host-free Oscars ceremony since 1989.

Kevin Hart, who was initially billed to anchor the show, stepped down amid controversy over homophobic jokes made in the past. Despite this, the event proceeded as normal.

Four Nigerians, Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde, Wunmi Mosaku, Femi Odugbemi, and Ngozi Onwurah, alongside 924 other persons, determined the winners of Oscar 2019 with their votes on Sunday.

They were welcomed into the Academy at an invitation-only reception in 2018 and had participated in the voting of final nominees of the Oscar award, which was released on January 22.

Green Book took home the Oscar for Best Picture. Regina King, Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek, and Olivia Colman came tops in the acting categories.

It was also a glorious night for famed Hollywood Spike Lee as he brought home Oscar for the very first time for Adapted Screenplay as a co-writer of ‘BlacKkKlansman’.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ clinched four Oscars while Black Panther and Roma won three each with Alfonso Cuarón. ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ won in the Animated Feature Film category just as Lady Gaga gave a memorable performance of ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born with before giving a memorable speech for winning for Original Song.

The award for Best Picture was won by Green Book, while Rami Malek and Olivia Colman took home awards for Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role respectively.

Here are the winners of the 91st Academy Awards:

Best Picture:

Green Book

Director:

Alfonso Cuarón, ‘Roma’

Actor:

Rami Malek, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Actress:

Olivia Colman, ‘The Favourite’

Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, ‘Green Book’

Supporting Actress:

Regina King, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

Original Screenplay:

Green Book

Adapted Screenplay:

BlackKklansman

Foreign Language Film:

Roma

Animated Feature:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sound Editing:

Bohemian Rhapsody

Visual Effects:

First Man

Film Editing:

Bohemian Rhapsody

Animated Short:

Bao

Live Action Short:

Skin

Documentary Short:

Period. End of Sentence.

Original Score:

Black Panther

Original Song:

Shallow from ‘A Star Is Born’

Production Design:

Black Panther

Cinematography:

Roma

Costume Design:

Black Panther

Makeup and Hairstyling:

Vice

Documentary Feature:

Free Solo

Sound Mixing:

Bohemian Rhapsody