Black Panther, Roma, others bag Oscar nominations

Related News

The Academy unveiled its 2019 Oscar nominations on Tuesday with ‘The Favourite’ and ‘Roma’ bagging the most nominations: 10 each.

Both movies are nominated for best picture for the 91st Oscars alongside BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book and A Star Is Born and Vice.

Black Panther has also made history as the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture, a recognition that caps the film’s $1.3 billion worldwide box office haul.

The Oscar nominations announcement took place at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, with Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross hosting.

The 91st annual Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, February 24, on ABC.

See the full list below

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Directing

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters

Original Screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum, Lebanon

Cold War, Poland

Never Look Away, Germany

Roma, Mexico

Shoplifters, Japan

Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Documentary Short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Cinematography

Cold War, Lukasz Zal

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Makeup and Hairstyle

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story