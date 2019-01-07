Entertainment reports that made the headlines last week

Related News

Yoruba actor, Gbenga Akintunde, passes on

A popular Yoruba movie actor, Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger, died on Thursday after reportedly complaining of malaria.

The death, which was a rude shock, was announced by his colleague, Kunle Afod, on his Instagram handle.

Celebrities and fans have been paying their last respects to the fallen star on social media.

This is the second record of death in the Nigerian entertainment industry in the year 2019. A Lagos- based disc jockey, Seun Omogaji, popularly called DJ XGee, reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday.

A former YBNL act Viktoh alleged police brutality

Viktoh, a protégé of singer Olamide, allegedly suffered police brutality after his performance on Wednesday night at the Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos.

The former YBNL singer appeared in a video on Instagram, which has gone viral, with a swollen and black eye.

Nigerian musician Viktoh

Apparently furious, Viktoh was filmed saying that this “nonsense must stop this night.”

The police officer who allegedly punched him in the face was also seen apologising to the artiste.

This is happening barely a month after Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, was brutalised by police officers along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Funke Akindele, husband debut twins

Nollywood star Funke Akindele Bello and her husband JJC Skillz (Abdulrasheed Bello) debuted a photograph of their newborn twin baby boys.

The couple welcomed the latest additions to the family in December after a miscarriage earlier on in their marriage. Meanwhile, Skillz recently revealed that he dreamt of marrying the star actress years before they eventually met.

Toyin Abraham keeps mum as friend-turned-enemy Yomi Fabiyi apologises

Many were shocked recently when actor Yomi Fabiyi, who had taken his colleague, Toyin Abraham, to the cleaners in 2018, suddenly tendered an apology.

Yomi Fabiyi and Toyin Abraham

Yomi had threatened to expose Toyin, calling her names for having a rift with Mercy Aigbe on Instagram.

He had several posts wherein he lampooned Toyin for been envious of Mercy’s successes and accused her of walking out of her marriage to ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson, despite pleas. He also accused her of paying trolls to bully colleagues on social media.

Imagine the surprise when Yomi apologised to Toyin who has refused to respond or acknowledge the apologies.

Yomi apologised on Instagram.

Donald Duke, now a grand father

Xerona Phillips, the daughter of a former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, was delivered of a baby girl on Thursday, in a highbrow hospital in Houston, Texas, U.S.

Xerona got married to Derin Phillps, (aka Dr Caise) the grandson of international business mogul, Ambassador Deinde Fernandez in April.

Xerona is being assisted in nursing the baby, by her mother, while she is also getting moral support from her husband as well.

RMD celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, and his wife Jumobi née Adegbesan celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary recently.

The couple got married in 2000.

Jumobi who was a TV presenter on Africa Independent Television (AIT) got married to the actor when speculations were rife that the couple would not last.

RMD and his wife, whom he fondly calls Abike, are currently vacationing in the United States of America, where they are also visiting their children, Tega and Mena.

Adekunle Gold’s dad appointed Permanent Secretary in Lagos

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold’s dad, Adeyemi Kosoko, was one of the permanent secretaries appointed by Governor Akinwummi Ambode of Lagos recently.

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold’s dad, Adeyemi Kosoko

Mr Kosoko was appointed the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary for Education in Lagos State. An elated Adekunle Gold took to Instagram to share the good news with his teeming fans.

Pants for rituals: Actress begs ladies to shred old pants

Nigerian actress, Mosunmola Filani, has advised ladies to shred their old pants rather than just disposing of them, to reduce the risk of being used for rituals.

The Yoruba movie actress said this in a post on Instagram recently in reaction to increasing reports of theft of female underwear.

“Pls get peg hangers, dry your pants in your bathroom (not close to your windows).

“Don’t just dispose your old pants anyhow, cut them into shreds (focus on the underlay part), or better still burn them out completely. 2019 yii aiye oni ka pata wa Lo o. Ire ooooo,” she wrote.