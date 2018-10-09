Chinese animation “Travel With The Wind” screens in Lagos

Related News

A new Chinese animation movie titled “Travel With The Wind” was screened at the Ozone Cinemas, Yaba, Lagos, on Saturday.

The movie is an initiative of China’s Hangzhou Minglang Film Production Company Limited and is expected to hit Nigeria cinemas at the end of 2018.

It tells a growth story about a small but courageous dinosaur “Wind” going on an adventure in a forest.

Hosted by the film producer, Minglang Production, and its distributor, Silverbird Film Distribution, the screening was attended by children, parents and the select media.

The animation movie deeply explores Chinese arts and culture and delivers values that are upheld in Nigeria. The producers told PREMIUM TIMES that the movie screening is part of efforts by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Star Times to promote cultural exchange between Nigeria and China.

They added that they aim to explore the African animation industry and promote its development, starting with Nigeria, which has huge market potentials.

A member of the production team and screenwriter of the film, who spoke to the guests ton video during the screening, admitted that children would learn lots of moral lessons by watching the cartoon.

“Hopefully, you’ll learn something and a lot of meaning to your life. We sincerely hope Travel With The Wind can help promote cultural exchange around the world. It is our desire that children around the world especially in Africa will like the animation movie,” she said.

Although the animation is set in China, the dialogue and characters are similar with what Nigerian cartoon buffs are already used to.

“It is expected to bring happiness and teach morals to Nigerian families,” Rosana George-Hart, Business Manager, Silverbird Film Distribution, told the media at the event.

The Digital Marketing Manager, StarTimes, Daniel Zhang, also expressed the readiness of the Chinese pay TV outfit to partner Minglang Production in showcasing the rich tradition and cultural values of the Chinese through Travel with the Wind and other artistic contents.