AMAA renames award category after slain Nigerian animator

Related News

An award-winning Nigerian film editor/Animator, Jibril Mailafia, who was killed by unknown men in Jos, Plateau State, on September 24, has been accorded a posthumous honour.

In a category tagged ‘Jibril Mailafia Award for Best Animation’, the deceased who had earned a nomination in the same category, in the 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards will be honoured.

The deceased animator was a promising young Nigerian filmmaker. His specialty included film directing, editing and animation. He had just recently wrapped up shooting his first feature film titled “On A Trip” before he was killed.

The AMAA founder, Peace Anyiam- Osigwe announced the change in a statement on Sunday.

She said the Board of Africa Film Academy took the decision ahead of the 2018 edition of the award to honour the late animator because of his creative animations.

“This young man was one of the leading figures when it comes to animations for movies, clips, and short stories. He has been nominated severally for the AMAAs and won in 2016 for the first time under the international award platform of the Africa Movie Academy Awards,” Ms. Anyiam- Osigwe noted.

She also disclosed that AMAA would eternally honour the slain animator by renaming the best Animation award in his name.

The AMAA CEO also added that Jibril’s death should be a wakeup call for stakeholders in the creative industry.

AMAA

According to her, Jibril was easily one of the top 10 animators in Africa.

“He was a crazy editor, a fantastic crew member and a no-stress team player. The vicious death is a wake up call for us to speak out. We create things, it is time we used our voices in film, music, dance to shout loud and clear that this unnecessary killings should stop.”

AMAA’s director of administration, Tony Anih, also expressed shock at the news of Jibril’s death.

“Mailafia was nominated in the animation category in this year’s award. His entry is titled Group Foto. Yes, he was that good and consistent with his art. He will forever be remembered by AMAA as one of the young brilliant creative talents in animation to ever come out of Africa. We will continue to hold a candle in your name that will never burn out,” Anih said.

The 2018 edition of the AMAA is scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda on October 20.