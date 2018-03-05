Jordan Peele makes Oscar history with best original screenplay award

Related News

The first black screenwriter to win an Oscar for best original screenplay in the award’s 90-year history, Jordan Peele’s win was a historic one.

The 39-year-old, who made his name in sketch comedy, won best original screenplay for Get Out at Sunday’s awards.

Speaking while accepting his award, Peele said, “This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible”.

“I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice.”

“I just won an Oscar. WTF?!?”, tweeted Jordan, after receiving the best original screenplay award for Get Out.

Oprah Winfrey said she was “so happy and proud” to see the star recognised for his first film as writer-director.

Prior to Peele, only three black film screenwriters had been nominated for best original screenplay in the Academy Awards history. They are; Suzanne de Passe (Lady Sings the Blues in 1972), Spike Lee (Do the Right Thing in 1989) and John Singleton (Boyz n the Hood in 1991).

Meanwhile, Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ emerged the biggest winner of the night.

The fantasy-romance flick took home four awards on the night and also earned del Toro the best director accolade.

See the full list of winners’ below.

Adapted Screenplay: “Call Me by Your Name”

Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman”

Animated Feature: “Coco”

Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049”

Film Editing: “Dunkirk”

Animated Short: “Dear Basketball”

Live Action Short: “The Silent Child”

Documentary Short: “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

Score: “The Shape of Water”

Song: “Remember Me” from “Coco”

Production Design: “The Shape of Water”

Cinematography: “Blade Runner 2049”

Costume Design: “Phantom Thread”

Makeup and Hair-styling: “Darkest Hour”

Documentary Feature: “Icarus”

Sound Editing: “Dunkirk”

Sound Mixing: “Dunkirk”

Best Picture: “The Shape of Water”

Director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Actor: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Actress: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Original Screenplay: “Get Out”