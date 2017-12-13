Adam Zango showers gifts on fans at premiere of ‘Gwaska Returns’

Related News

Flamboyant Kannywood actor, Adam Zango, has honoured some of his loyal fans with a grand reception in Kano during the premiere of his new film ‘Gwaska Returns’.

The event, which took place at Shoprite in Kano on December 12, saw Kannywood celebrities including Nafeesat Abdullahi, Ali Nuhu, Ado Gwanja, Nura M Inuwa, Fati Abubakar and many others in attendance.

The event also witnessed award presentation by Mr. Zango to some of his fans.

He dashed out T-Shirts, watches and many other gifts at the event.

Mansur Makeup, an Adam Zango ally, spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on the success of the event.

“It was a beautiful event. Zango also recognized many of his fans by dashing out gift items to them.

“Adam is doing one thing that has never been done in the Kannywood. He is giving back to his people and sharing his successes with them.”

Fati SU, an actress and a loyal fan of Adam Zango, also applauded the actor’s gestures to his fans.

“I have always held Adam Zango in high esteem and known him as a good personality. What he has just done is a marvelous thing to have come from an actor. He does this to his colleagues and to his fans. He is indeed a marvelous person,” Fati said.

In an appreciation video posted by Zango on his Instagram page, he thanked his colleagues for honouring his invitation to the event and promised to do more to his fans.